Mark McMorris has begun his rehab treatment after he crashed going off a jump in the B.C. backcountry last month.

The Regina-born snowboarder tweeted that he "almost died" when he hit a tree near Whistler. He suffered multiple fractures and underwent two surgeries immediately following the accident to control bleeding and repair his jaw and arm.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old shared a seven-second video showing him doing rehab exercises in a pool, saying that it was "day one of rehab baby."

Day one of rehab baby..

McMorris has said he hopes to recover in time for next year's Olympics in South Korea. He was provisionally named to Canada's Olympic snowboard team following the March 25 crash.