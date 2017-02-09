With one year left until the Winter Olympics, Saskatchewan snowboarder Mark McMorris says he is focused on earning his spot in PyeongChang.

"I really want to win some more hardware for Canada and myself," McMorris told CBC News on Thursday.

McMorris earned a bronze medal in Sochi in 2014 as slopestyle was introduced to the games.

'I appreciate what I do so much more. It's just a blessing that I could come back.' - Mark McMorris

Next year, big air is being added as an event.

McMorris hopes to qualify for Team Canada for both events.

It was less than a year ago that the 23-year-old suffered a broken femur. After having a titanium rod implanted to get his leg back into place, McMorris was back on the snow in six months.

"I felt more happy to snowboard than ever," McMorris said of his return. "I appreciate what I do so much more. It's just a blessing that I could come back."

Having competed in an Olympic test event at the facility in Pyeongchang, South Korea, McMorris said he likes the look of the venue.

"[There's] very passionate people there. They love snowboarding."

The first two spots on Team Canada for snowboarders will be selected next month. The remaining spots will be filled next year.