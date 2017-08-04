Four people have been charged after police seized almost three kilograms of pot and 104 marijuana plants in Prince Albert, Sask.
Fourteen firearms and 26 grams of magic mushrooms were also seized by the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit during the bust on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 24 and 53, and two women, aged 23 and 28, are facing drug and firearms charges.
