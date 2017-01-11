A man from southwestern Saskatchewan has pleaded guilty after killing a pronghorn antelope by chasing it through a field and running it over.

In October, an off-duty conservation officer saw people on a side-by-side ATV driving back and forth across a field around 25 kilometres southwest of Maple Creek, Sask.

After looking through his binoculars, he noticed that the ATV was chasing something, then ran it over. He then saw the people get out and load what looked like a pronghorn antelope into the box.

When the people saw they were being watched, they drove away from the officer. Eventually, 45-year-old Jonathon Hofer, along with three youths, told the officer to leave the area.

Eventually, the officer drove away, and called an on-duty conservation officer. When they came back, they found the antelope in the trees where the ATV had stopped earlier that day.

Hofer pleaded guilty to chasing a big game animal with a vehicle, as well as waste of game. He received a $3,200 fine and a one-year hunting and trapping suspension.

Anyone who sees illegal hunting is asked to call the province's Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-667-7561