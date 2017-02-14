Those who work on the front lines of Saskatoon's fight against HIV and AIDS say they would welcome universal testing for the disease, but more supports need to be in place first.

Jason Mercredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon, said universal testing — rather than only testing those considered "at risk" for contracting HIV or AIDS — could potentially remove the stigma around testing for HIV, something that still exists not only in the city but in small rural and remote communities as well.

"People aren't going to want to get tested if they think they're going to be judged based on whatever the test shows," Mercredi said.

The HIV rate of infection in Saskatchewan is two times higher than the national average, and more than 1,500 people have been infected with the virus in the last ten years.

But Iva Lafond with the Saskatoon Tribal Council told CBC News on Monday that without having universal HIV testing in place, health officials really don't know how bad the problem is in Saskatoon.

She believes that's step one in finding a solution, and Mercredi agrees.

"We need to normalize testing in the province," he said. "Testing should be standard, regardless if you're 12 going in for your first physical or whether you are 37 or whether you're 52 or whatever.

"We should be making it part of standardized care that everybody gets tested for HIV and hepatitis C."

The province's health ministry said in a statement to CBC News that since 2010, there has been a steady increase in HIV testing in Saskatchewan, going from 42,955 tests in 2006 to 76,675 tests in 2016.

The province recommends voluntary, confidential HIV testing and counselling be considered at least once every five years in all adults, or more frequently based on risk factors.

'No clue how big this iceberg is'

Dr. Morris Markentin, a doctor with Saskatoon's Westside Clinic, agreed that some sort of universal testing would help the situation, and particularly help health officials understand how big the problem of HIV/AIDS in Saskatchewan really is.

"We have no clue how big this iceberg is under the water," he said. "Certainly if we implemented some type of universal testing so we could find the numbers, then we could at least start to develop the supports and get the capacity built up."

Markentin suggested universal testing would work best for vulnerable populations or at-risk groups and is as simple as checking a box on a lab requisition form.

But he cautioned that the right supports need to be in place, especially if tests indicate a patient has HIV.

"Health care providers are trained to give that news," he said. "But you're adding it now onto an already overburdened primary care staff that has a billion other things to do."

Mercredi had the same message.

"You do need to follow up whatever testing you do with the ability to provide some sort of counseling," he said. "I think that's where the deficit is right now."

Heavy case load at clinic

Mercredi said his centre is dealing with a high case load right now as it is, with workers currently managing more than 340 cases. He suggested front-line health care workers get more training in how to counsel people facing an HIV diagnosis.

He believes critics of standardized testing need to take a look at the issue at hand

"If you live in Saskatchewan you're at risk of HIV," he said. "If they truly think they're not at risk for HIV, then what's the harm for just promoting testing?"

Markentin said people shouldn't be scared to get tested, and said the benefits could be significant.

"The earlier we find out, we can decrease spread. If we do this right, we are two generations away from having zero cases of HIV in this province and maybe this country."