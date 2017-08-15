Saskatoon city councillors say a mandatory composting program will be coming to the city.

A report on the subject presented to councillors on Tuesday morning stated that 32 per cent of what goes into the landfill is either food or yard waste, and the best way to reduce that is through a mandatory compost program.

"We are not asking if. We are asking how," Councillor Mairin Loewen told the committee.

The City of Saskatoon wants to divert 70 per cent of waste going into the landfill by 2023. If that doesn't happen, it's likely a new landfill would have to be developed, which could cost the city anywhere from $26 million to $100 million.

"We have to do something more significant in order to change our outcomes and reduce the material going to landfill," said Mayor Charlie Clark.

Currently, Saskatoon's voluntary green bin composting program costs $55 per year, and runs from May until November.

According to the report, most cities across Canada have mandatory composting programs, and Saskatoon is the only city with a paid subscription program for organic garbage.

It's still not clear what the program would look like. Mayor Charlie Clark said the new system could potentially use bags instead of bins.

The new system could be in place as early as 2020.

User-pay garbage pickup

Councillors also talked about switching to a garbage utility model, where citizens would be charged based on how much trash they produce.

"A successful waste diversion program is critical to deferring the closure of the landfill," reads the report.

"A variable-rate utility would provide additional incentive for people to reduce the amount of waste they put in their black garbage cart, allow the city to build a sustainable funding model, and extend the life of the landfill."

Saskatoon is considering a user-pay garbage system. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC)

If council agrees to move to a user-pay trash pickup system, costs are estimated at $11.85 a month for single-family households and $9.50 for multi-unit dwellings like condos and apartments.

Right now, a single family pays $3.71 per month on property tax toward waste disposal.

The extra cost would come from the elimination of a subsidy currently paid by commercial taxes and additional costs to cover a $3 million shortfall facing the landfill.

Council could agree on a flat rate or a hybrid option where some of the fee is still paid for through the mill rate.

According to the report, many cities across the country give homeowners choices of different-sized carts and charge based on the volume. In those cities, people who choose the smallest carts are eligible for deep discounts.

Charges could also be based on how frequently households put out their garbage cart.

Dig your own compost

As well, the city is considering a pilot program where citizens can dig up their own compost from city facilities free of charge.

The report said that the pilot program would significantly reduce costs and resources needed to run a program that sells compost. Right now, compost is sold to the public for $5 per 20 litre bag.

The proposed program would still charge for bulk sales of compost at a rate of $15 per cubic yard.

All of the decisions will need to be voted on by Saskatoon City Council.