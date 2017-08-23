The Saskatoon Police Service has been asked to do an external review after an RCMP member in Deschambault Lake First Nation fired his weapon and a man was wounded.

The incident happened on Sunday.

RCMP officers were responding to complaints about a gun being fired in the First Nation, located about 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

After the officer fired his weapon, "an adult male received what is believed to be a gunshot wound and received medical attention at the local nursing station," according to a press release issued Thursday.

The officer has been assigned to administrative duties.