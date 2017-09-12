RCMP say a 55-year-old man from Black Lake, Sask., was killed after being struck by a vehicle as he walked along Highway 2 North near Christopher Lake Monday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. CST. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said his name will not be released.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

RCMP said that collision re-construction experts were at the scene and that the investigation continues.

It's the second time in less than a week that a pedestrian has been killed on the highway.

A 58-year-old man from Montreal Lake, Sask., is dead after a hit-and-run near Prince Albert.

RCMP in Prince Albert and members of the Buckland Fire Department responded to a report of pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 North last Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing his name.

Police said the vehicle fled.

At last word, the RCMP is still investigating that incident as well.