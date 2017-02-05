A 20-year-old man was stabbed during a Moose Jaw home invasion involving three masked men Sunday morning.

Police and ambulance services were called to a home on the 900 block of Brown Street after receiving a report of a home invasion at about 2 a.m. CST.

The man who had been stabbed and was transported to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police say three masked men had forced their way into the home before the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.