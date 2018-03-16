Jared John Charles, the man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping an eight-year-old girl from a Prince Albert, Sask., playground and sexually assaulting her, was back in court again Friday.

Charles has also pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault in the disappearance of the girl.

The incident prompted an Amber Alert, and the girl was found several hours later.

A Gladue report, which examines an offender's Indigenous background before sentencing, was requested.

Follow a brief court appearance Friday, his case was adjourned to a later date.