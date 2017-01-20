A man is missing after a fire broke out in a home near Glenside, Sask., about 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Firefighters from Outlook and Hanley were called to the rural area just after midnight on Friday and found a house on fire.

In a news release, RCMP said that two women were able to escape the flames without injury. But a 70-year-old man reportedly did not make it out of the home and is unaccounted for.

RCMP said they don't know what caused the fire but they do not think it is suspicious in nature.

Fire investigators remain on the scene today, along with the coroner.