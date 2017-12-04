RCMP are investigating a fatal highway crash after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Sunday morning.

Police were called to an area near Brabant Lake, Sask., just before 3 a.m. CST. A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was from the community of Southend, located roughly 50 kilometres northeast of the crash site. RCMP will not be releasing the victim's name.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

RCMP, along with a collision reconstruction officer are investigating the incident.

Brabant Lake is located 470 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.