The RCMP says it is not clear if blizzard conditions were a factor in a four-vehicle collision that killed a man on Highway 22 near Esterhazy, Sask., on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene, between Esterhazy and the community of Gerald, at about 8:50 a.m. CST.

They found the scene of a collision involving a semi-tractor trailer, a tow truck and two other vehicles.

The adult male driver of the tow truck died at the scene. Police said the man's next of kin had been notified and his name would not be released. Another man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Esterhazy RCMP said the highway would be blocked for four hours or longer from 1 p.m. CST. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said the cause of the crash was still unknown and it was not yet clear if weather was a factor.

Esterhazy is about 250 kilometres southeast of Regina. The community was subject to a blizzard warning at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.