A man suspected of stealing jackets from a Regina store is also now accused of hitting a police officer with a car while fleeing the police Tuesday.

The 36-year-old man was eventually captured two days later, according to a Friday police press release.

The officer — who was hit while the suspect drove forward in a black Alero, despite police instructions to stop — suffered "relatively minor" injuries and was back on duty by Friday.

The cat-and-mouse began on Tuesday afternoon when, according to the police, the man grabbed two display jackets from a store on the 2900 block of Gordon Road, ran out and drove away in a Jeep.

Police then travelled eight kilometres northwest of the store to a house on the 1300 block of Aberdeen Street.

Man told to stop

As they arrived, the same Jeep was parked at the back of the home and the suspect was getting into the Alero.

Police told him to stop but he instead drove forward and struck the officer and a police car before fleeing.

On Wednesday, the Alero was spotted near Fourth Avenue and Pasqua Street. Police turned on their lights and sirens but the man did not stop.

He was next spotted in the early morning hours of Thursday and arrested without incident, police say.

He's been charged with evading police, theft under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.