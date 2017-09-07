A 39-year-old man is in stable condition after he was attacked by a bear near the village of Weirdale, Sask.

Paramedics were called to a rural area about five kilometres east of the village on Monday at around 7:30 p.m. CST. The man had serious injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert for treatment.

The man has since been transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he remains in good and stable condition.

It's not known what caused the bear to attack.

Weirdale is located 50 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.