RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in a field on the Little Pine First Nation. (CBC)

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a First Nation near North Battleford.

On Saturday night, RCMP in Cut Knife received a call that a man was found in an open field west of a home on the Little Pine First Nation.

The man was reported missing to police earlier that day.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit North is investigating, along with the North Battleford General Investigation Section and Forensic Identification Section.

An autopsy is expected to take place later this week.

The man's name has not been released.