Man dies in RCMP cells in Meadow Lake

A man has died in a holding cell at the RCMP detachment in Meadow Lake.

RCMP said paramedics were called to the detachment just before 6 a.m. CST Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are calling the incident a sudden death.

The Moose Jaw Police Service will be conducting the investigation into the man's death. The Ministry of Justice will also be appointing an independent investigator.

The RCMP are not releasing the man's name.