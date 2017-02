A 25-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident in south-central Saskatchewan.

Moose Jaw RCMP were called to a work site on Highway 42 between Eyebrow and Keeler, Sask, northwest of the city on Monday afternoon, at around 1:30 p.m. CST.

It's not clear what business the man was working for or how he died.

Occupational Health and Safety workers and Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate.