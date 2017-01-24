A group of disabled adults got a bit of a scare yesterday.

On Monday afternoon, Saskatoon police were called to 37th Street near Hunt Road. A 20-year-old man approached a school bus filled with disabled adults and started harassing the driver.

Eventually, the man climbed up on the roof of the bus and wouldn't come down. Police said the man was screaming and hollering as he paced up and down the length of the vehicle.

Police brought a step ladder out, and managed to talk the man off the roof after around 20 minutes. A second bus was brought in, and all of the adults inside were taken away.

The suspect was arrested and was lodged in cells. He is facing a charge of public mischief and police believe he was under the influence of drugs.