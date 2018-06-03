Skip to Main Content
Man charged with murder in Cochin, Sask.-area death

Notifications

Man charged with murder in Cochin, Sask.-area death

A murder charge has been laid after a man's death in the North Battleford area.

Joshua Roy Tucker accused of killing Gordon Ernest Tucker

CBC News ·
The RCMP pulled help from its forensic identification team, North Battleford investigators and RCMP Major Crimes Unit North. (CBC)

A murder charge has been laid after a man's death in the North Battleford area.

Gordon Ernest Tucker, 59, was found dead on a rural property near Cochin on Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. CST after RCMP received information that led them to the location.

Soon after the death, police took a person of interest into custody but did not announce that they were laying charges until Sunday.

Joshua Roy Tucker, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and a probation breach.

RCMP have been unavailable to comment on the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused.

Tucker is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us