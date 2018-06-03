Man charged with murder in Cochin, Sask.-area death

A murder charge has been laid after a man's death in the North Battleford area.

Gordon Ernest Tucker, 59, was found dead on a rural property near Cochin on Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. CST after RCMP received information that led them to the location.

Soon after the death, police took a person of interest into custody but did not announce that they were laying charges until Sunday.

Joshua Roy Tucker, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and a probation breach.

RCMP have been unavailable to comment on the nature of the relationship between the victim and the accused.

Tucker is scheduled to be in court on Monday.