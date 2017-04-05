A man accused of killing his estranged wife has been ordered to have a mental assessment.

The results will determine whether Wesley John Veit can continue with the judicial process and ultimately face trial.

Veit made his second appearance in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heidi Veit, whose body was found northeast of Wilkie on March 28.

Since Veit is in custody in Saskatoon, he attended Tuesday's hearing via video and his lawyer, Leslie Sullivan, took part via phone call.

Sullivan suggested Veit be examined by doctors in North Battleford, saying she met with him for an hour and he had difficulty understanding what was happening.