A 32-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife will be making his first court appearance this morning.

Steven Lee Lewis has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife Stacey. On Friday, she was found dead at a home in Hudson Bay, Sask., about 50 kilometres west of the Manitoba border.

Police received a complaint that a woman had been shot. She was pronounced dead by the time emergency crews arrived.

Locals in town told reporters that the couple used to be married and shared custody of a daughter and son who are between the ages of four and eight years old.

Lewis was active on social media where he shared his interest in firearms and the outdoors.

The accused will make his first court appearance in Melfort provincial court.