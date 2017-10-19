A 32-year-old man from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his friend while trying to steal gas for a stolen truck a week before Christmas in 2016.

Anthony Mitsuing pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Jordan Sandfly at the start of his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Meadow Lake. He had initially been charged with first-degree murder.

The Crown and defence presented an agreed statement of facts. The court heard that both men were intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

It detailed how Mitsuing and Sandfly were trying to steal gas from a home on the Big Island Lake Cree Territory, 85 kilometres northwest of Meadow Lake, to use in a stolen Ford F-150.

Sandfly was shot in the head by Mitsuing with a .22 calibre rifle after he failed to get gas for the truck.

Mitsuing was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was given credit for 15 months time served.