Heavy snow is expected to hit central and northern Saskatchewan starting Thursday night into Friday.

Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake and Pierceland can expect to see heavy snowfall and winds of 50 km/h with gusts of 80 km/h.

A major low pressure system will develop over Montana on Thursday, and will bring snow into west-central and northern Saskatchewan Thursday night into Friday.

Rain will likely begin in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday and change to snow by Friday. According to Environment Canada, there could be serious visibility reductions when the snow starts.

Total snowfall in Meadow Lake could hit 30 cm.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Drivers are asked to avoid travelling on Friday if possible.