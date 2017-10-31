Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that may have a gun inside.

The matter started when police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 21, north of Maidstone, Sask.

Police flattened the vehicle's tires with a spike belt and arrested a woman from the Battlefords area.

RCMP believe a man escaped from the vehicle, fled toward the town and stole a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck's licence plate is ANGH.

Police are searching for a stolen 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, like the one pictured here. (Chevrolet)

Police are asking the public to not approach the vehicle or the people inside. Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911.