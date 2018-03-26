Maidstone RCMP executed two drug-related search warrants in three days, leading to drug and weapons charges against one man.

On March 21, officers searched a Maidstone home, according to a news release. The warrant was related to the suspected overdose death of two men, aged 31 and 41, on March 16. No charges have been laid in relation to those deaths at this time, the release said.

Two days later on March 23 Maidstone officers search a home in Lashburn, Sask.

A 31-year-old man after officers seized weapons, drugs and cash, the release said.

The man is facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine), two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, improper storage of firearms, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and failure to comply.

The man made his first appearance in provincial court in Lloydminster Monday.