Federal Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould appointed two Saskatchewan lawyers to the province's Court of Queen's Bench on Thursday.

Heather MacMillan-Brown and Meghan McCreary were both appointed judges in Saskatoon and Regina, respectively.

MacMillan-Brown is a partner with Miller Thompson and will replace Justice M.L. Dovell who elected to become a supernumerary judge in December.

Meghan McCreary is a a partner with MLT Aikins and will replace Justice R.W. Elson in Regina, who was transferred to Saskatoon to fill a vacancy.

Justice MacMillan-Brown has been extensively involved in the Canadian Bar Association throughout her career and has been recognized for her skills by Benchmark Canada and Best Lawyers in Canada.

Justice McCreary has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada and was named one of Canada's leading lawyers in the Canadian Lexpert Legal Directory in employment law and workplace human rights.

She also acted as an executive board member of the Canadian Association of Counsel to Employers.