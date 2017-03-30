The jury for the coroner's inquest into the death of a woman found fatally injured in a Regina hotel laundry chute has concluded her manner of death is "undetermined."

That's contrary to the finding of a chief coroner, who concluded it was an accident.

Nadine Machiskinic, a 29-year-old mother of four, fell 10 storeys down a laundry chute in 2015.

The jury also offered one recommendation: That all hotels should ensure service chutes are locked and inaccessible to the public.

Three days of testimony at the inquest into Machiskinic's death wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the jury's job to establish the medical cause of death and the manner of death.