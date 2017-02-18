A long awaited election has been scheduled for Métis Nation–Saskatchewan.

At a Métis Nation Legislative Assembly held Saturday in Saskatoon, May 27 was selected as the date to elect new members of the executive, as well as 12 regional representatives, a female representative and a youth representative.

"We expect a lot of people will be putting their name forward," said vice-president, Gerald Morin. "And we expect, as well, that a lot of people will be participating in the election."

The election has been delayed twice in the past year, with one of the instances due to the CEO having to resign because of illness.

Morin said a lot more people have been getting involved as the organization faced difficulties over the last few years. However, he said he feels Métis people are now in the best position they ever have been, in terms of having recognition and respect.

Any Métis person 16 years old or older is entitled to vote or even run in the election. Morin said anyone who does not have identification for voting can sign a declaration instead.