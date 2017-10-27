Wednesday's throne speech took brief aim at Saskatchewan's math scores — the lowest in Canada — and promised "common-sense" plans to raise them, but few specific details.

The speech cites "concerns from parents" about their children's understanding of math and pledges to expand supports, "broadening access to common-sense methods that have proven successful in the past and in other jurisdictions."

The reference to test scores comes from a report released earlier this year, describing the results of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's international test.

The organization tests 15-year-old students from 72 countries. When the results were made public, the province pledged to reach out to other jurisdictions to learn more about what works.

The president of the Saskatchewan Mathematics Teachers' Society, though, thinks the results need to be put in context.

Bronwyn Eyre, Saskatchewan's education minister, says work on a math overhaul is only just beginning. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

"When we look at scores in Canada, yes, Saskatchewan does come out at the bottom," said Michelle Naidu.

"However, when we look internationally, Saskatchewan scores very well."

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre calls the scores "disappointingly low."

"Last I read, a quarter of Canadian kids go to tutors outside school. That's pretty high. Most of that, most often, is for math reinforcement," she said.

The Saskatchewan government is only beginning to research the issue, with a close eye on other jurisdictions — in Canada and beyond.

Eyre says the mastery math model, popularized in China and newly adopted in Britain, may be a place to start. The model is based on reinforcement of skills through workbooks.

Math Teachers' Society suggests varied approaches

Naidu rejects the "common-sense method" the throne speech seems to favour.

"There is a very traditional way of teaching and it is very successful for a certain portion of the population," she said.

"As a math teacher, I don't run into very many people on the street who tell me how much they love math, how great an experience that was for them in school, how they're so excited to do math with their kids."

Rather than casting the net internationally, 'I would look to B.C., I would look to Quebec, who have really strong mathematics programs. I think there’s a lot that we can learn there,' said Michelle Naidu. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Naidu suggests taking a different approach to teaching children mathematics at home. Instead of using flashcards to drill equations into young minds, numeracy can be approached the same way as literacy.

"Parents are really comfortable to sit down and read a book with their kid. And they know that while that's not phonics or flashcards, that is supporting their children in literacy," said Naidu.

Similarly, conversations about numbers, values, and counting can be helpful ways to introduce children to math.

Naidu also stresses the importance of teacher support to cope with ever-changing classroom dynamics in diverse and challenging classes.

"It's not about back to basics, it's not about new math, it's about strategies that work for the students I have in my room today, and what they need to move forward tomorrow."