People in Saskatoon will get a brief but rare peek Thursday at the severed right forearm of a Catholic saint who died 465 years ago.

Catholic Christian Outreach (CCO) and the Jesuits of Canada are touring the arm of St. Francis Xavier to cities around the country.

The revered relic, normally kept in the opulent Church of the Gesù in Rome, will be on display inside a plexiglass case the size of a mini fridge at Saskatoon's Cathedral of the Holy Family starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

"We love him to bits," CCO co-founder Angèle Regnier told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "He's such a cool saint."

The death of St. Francis Xavier has been often presented in art, including this detail of a painting by the Spanish artist Francisco Goya.

Xavier co-founded the Society of Jesus and led an evangelization mission into Asia in the 16th century.

"To give people in Saskatchewan an opportunity to encounter a relic, to pray with this great saint, it's my job. It's an absolute joy."

Expect lineups

Regnier said she expects around 3,000 people to show up Thursday, especially in the evening.

People are typically only getting about five seconds in front of the arm.

People line up to view the arm of St. Francis Xavier at Saskatoon's Cathedral of the Holy Family Thursday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"But the experience for them is moving," said Regnier. "People have tears in their eyes, their hands over their hearts. They're very very touched and, in those few seconds, they're really experiencing that a saint is praying for them. It's beautiful."

And what about those who may be repelled by seeing a body part?

"Those people just don't come."

Arm has own seat on flights

The arm has received first-class treatment during its travels on Air Canada flights.

"We can't put it in the cargo. We can't put it in the overhead, because it's the size of a mini-fridge. So we have its own seat on the plane," said Regnier.

"It has its seat next to the young man who's the guardian of the relic. Air Canada has this mesh netting that goes over the seat."

The arm is first on and first off the plane, added Regnier.

"Surprisingly, not as many [passengers] ask questions. Canadians are just polite. They're not poking in."

Organizers will pack it in at around 10 p.m. today.