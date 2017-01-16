Curtis Mooney could have walked away from the Broadway Avenue 7-Eleven with just bag a Doritos. Instead, the Saskatoon man ended up with $5 million.

Mooney won $5 million in the Aug. 31 Lottery 6/49 draw, but the 45-year-old didn't know he was the winner until his father was checking numbers on the morning of New Year's Eve.

Mooney said he was in the same room when his father realized Mooney had won.

"I said, 'What?' And he said, 'Curtis, you just won $5 million.' And I was like, 'OK.'"

Mooney said he's not much of a morning person and his win took a moment to sink in.

Mooney said it was his father who encouraged him to buy lottery tickets.

He has no plans yet of what he'll do with the money. While he said anything's possible, Mooney added he wants to be cautious with his prize.

"I might go to a movie or two more."

He joked he might also find love.

"[I'm] 45 and single. But not for long, I don't think."

Mooney's winning numbers were 8, 10, 17, 36, 39 and 44.