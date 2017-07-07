A Saskatoon photographer is giving away 150 photos he's taken of Canadian landscapes stretching from B.C. to Manitoba.

Jannik Plaetner's work has been on display at the University of Saskatchewan's Gordon Snelgrove Gallery.

On Friday night, in a tip of the hat to Canada's 150th birthday, he'll host a reception there to empty the gallery out.

"What better way to celebrate a birthday than giving some presents?" he told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition on Thursday. "I thought, well, I'll give it away for free. I would also much rather that my work hang."

Plaetner secured gallery space two years ago and began assembling his collection of photos.

A favourite of Plaetner's: a lone tree in the Athabasca sand dunes. (Jannik Plaetner)

"I'm really interested in the landscape," he said. "I came [here] as an immigrant, and we have a landscape here unlike anything else in he world, from mountains, rivers, lakes, deserts."

Canada's diverse population is a recurring theme in his work.

"I also capture people interacting with the land and so you find very interesting situations that you wouldn't necessarily see or find anywhere else, like a family from Manila having supper on top of Big Muddy in southern Saskatchewan, or a Hungarian in Manitou Lake, lying in the lake reading a Hungarian newspaper.

"If you start looking for that, it's out there."

People who attend Friday night's reception will be handed an envelope containing one of 150 small photos when they walk in.

People "may even know somebody in the picture," says Plaetner of the work that will be on display Friday. (Jannik Plaetner)

"That's the picture they can take off the wall when they leave," said Plaetner. "And I encourage them to swap or trade or barter them with someone else because they may like someone else's picture better or they may even know somebody in the picture."

The reception kicks off at 7 p.m. CST.