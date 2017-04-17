A serious winter storm over the weekend covered central and northern Saskatchewan with a thick blanket of snow.

Over four days, Lloydminster was hit with 42 centimetres of snow. Buffalo Narrows and La Ronge received around 20 centimetres, while Flin Flon received 28 centimetres.

The snow created icy road conditions and poor visibility.

Despite warm temperatures, Environment Canada believes the snow will be around for the next several days.

"We can still see the band of snow on satellite imagery," said weather specialist Mark Melsness. "There's still a bright band of white left on the ground."

The province's Water Security Agency is monitoring the situation. For now, the agency said it is not concerned about flooding caused by the sudden snow dump.