High-profile country music singers Dallas Smith, Jess Moskaluke, Brett Kissel, Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee and the Hunter Brothers will play a fundraising concert in support of the Humboldt Broncos at the SaskTel Centre arena in Saskatoon on April 27.

The event is organized by the Country Thunder Music Festival, which regularly brings high-profile artists to its annual festival in Craven, Sask.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer earlier this month. The team was headed to a playoff game in Nipawin.

All of the proceeds from the concert will go to the families of those involved in the crash.

"The Country Thunder foundation is very impressed by the giving nature of Saskatchewan people and people around the world in this time of tragedy," said festival vice-president Ted Gross. "It has reinforced our commitment to step up and be part of this special night."

Roughly 30 NHL players and alumni are expected to attend the event and plan to hold an online auction of signed jerseys with donations from Lanny McDonald, Haley Wickenheiser and Kelly Chase.

"Words cannot begin to express how heartbroken the hockey community was to hear about this tragic loss," said retired Sask.-born NHL player Clarke Wilm. "There are some young kids that are still battling in the fight of their life in hospital here, and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Since the crash, tributes and money have been pouring in from around the world. A GoFundMe account for the Humboldt Broncos had raised almost $13.9 million as of Wednesday morning.

Funerals have already been held for many of the people who died in the crash. Thousands of people attended public memorial services held in Saskatoon and Edmonton this week.

Tickets will be $65 plus taxes and fees. They go on sale at noon CST on Wednesday.