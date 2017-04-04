Starting next week, Saskatchewan library patrons will no longer be able to order books from other provincial library systems.

The libraries will stop offering their "One Province, One Library Card" service as of April 10.

"With a single stroke of its red pen, the provincial government has closed the borders between libraries in this province," said Sean Quinlan, chair of the Regina Public Library board of directors, in a news release.

"What was once a nationally-recognized system of sharing and efficiency is no longer sustainable."

In its 2017 budget released last month, the provincial government cut its total funding of $1.3 million for the Saskatoon and Regina library systems. Regional libraries were cut by $3.5 million.

According to the Saskatoon Public Library, any books that are already in transit will still be delivered to the card holders.

Inter-branch holds and loans will still be available.

Any library card holder from the province will still be able to use their library cards in both Regina and Saskatoon, although that system is currently under review.

Libraries will also still be able to request books from other provinces.

More decisions on limiting service will be made in the next few weeks, library officials say.