A Saskatchewan travel agent was sentenced to three years in prison after police received hundreds of complaints regarding her business.

Leslie Glauser, 45, had taken money from clients for travel packages while running T&T Travel in Kindersley, Sask., but neglected to book flights and accommodations.

She was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday in Kindersley provincial court. Glauser will also have to pay back $200,000 to victims who tried to book travel packages through T&T Travel.

The total fraud exceeded $1 million, the court heard.

Glauser was charged in 2016 after a 16-month investigation by RCMP, and pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

Roger and Cheryl Bleile, along with their family, had planned to celebrate their son's wedding as a destination trip, booked through Kindersley travel agency T&T Travel. However, the celebration had to be changed to a lake wedding when they discovered their travel had not been paid for through the agency. (Submitted by Cheryl Bleile)

Some fraud victims were frustrated that more than 250 complaints culminated in a single criminal charge.

Glauser's lawyer, Robert Robbenhaar, said the sentencing was attended by many people affected by the fraud.