A Saskatchewan man convicted of beating a homeless woman before setting her clothes on fire has apologized for his vicious attack and says he will accept any sentence he's given.

Leslie Black spoke yesterday at a court hearing which will determine whether he should be declared a dangerous offender and put in prison indefinitely.

He told the hearing that if he could go back to the night in 2014 when he attacked Marlene Bird in Prince Albert, he would have taken his father's advice and stayed home.

Judge Stanley Loewen says he will take Black's statement into account when making his decision.