The Transportation Safety Board has issued its final report into a fatal plane crash that claimed the life of a well-known Saskatoon businessperson.

On Oct. 10, 2016, a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver float plane flown by Leonard Banga crashed into a densely forested hillside near Laidman Lake, B.C., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Prince George. Banga was killed and four passengers survived.

In its report, investigators wrote that a number of factors, including an optical illusion created by a snow-covered hillside and overcast sky, contributed to the crash.

"The lack of features to provide scale in the snow-covered terrain, together with the minimal contrast among the dense trees given the diffuse light conditions, likely disguised the upsloping terrain," read the report.

The report showed the plane stalled as Banga was flying to a cabin on a hunting trip. The investigator believes Banga didn't notice the rising slope, tried to pull up and the plane stalled.

The plane hit the trees at a high rate of speed before it crashed into the ground nose-first.

While Banga was wearing a lap belt, he was not using his shoulder strap. Because of this, his seat experienced a greater amount of pressure and flew forward, killing him.

"Examination of the pilot's shoulder harness revealed that the inertia reel was not functioning correctly at the time of the occurrence," read the report. "The investigation could not determine whether the pilot had been aware of this defect or whether it had influenced his decision not to use the shoulder harness during the occurrence flight."

The report said the plane was more than 300 kg (680 lbs) over its maximum weight, which likely contributed to the plane stalling.

As well, the plane's cargo was not secured, and when the plane crashed, the equipment flew forward, injuring the passengers.

Well-known figure

Banga was best known in Saskatoon as the owner of Xtreme Mining and Demolition, which works in mines across the country.

Shortly before his death, Banga had bought an airpark just outside of Saskatoon and was well-known in the local flying community.

Banga also received media attention after a former member of the Hells Angels was found guilty of uttering threats against him.