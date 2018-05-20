Premier Scott Moe continuing $3K legislative secretary top-ups for 13 MLAs

The Saskatchewan Party under Premier Scott Moe is continuing the practice of giving $3,000 bonuses, which the government calls "additional allowances," to 12 legislative secretaries as well as a bonus of more than $14,000 to the legislative secretary to the premier.

Last week, Premier Moe appointed 13 MLAs as legislative secretaries. MLA Nadine Wilson, as legislative secretary to the premier, will earn the maximum eligible for the position at $14,311, which is on top of the regular MLA salary of $96,183.

Legislative secretaries are tasked with doing special work for and answering to provincial ministers. For example, Terry Denis, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Education will answer to Minister Gord Wyant.

Previous Premier Brad Wall's practice, up until the summer of 2016, was to not pay legislative secretaries extra money to do the work. He sparked controversy with the NDP when he restored partial payments of $3,000 after his government's belt-tightening provincial budget was introduced in 2017.

In the summer of 2017, Freedom of Information requests by the NDP for any records of work done by legislative secretaries yielded no documents. The government's response was that not all legislative secretaries produce reports.

In response to a query from CBC, a government spokesman noted that the previous NDP government had given its secretaries $12,000, or the maximum at the time.

Saskatchewan's new legislative secretaries