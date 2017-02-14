The president of the Saskatchewan Rush is moving on.

Lee Genier announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he was leaving the team.

It saddens me to tell everyone that I have parted ways with the Rush. I want to thank everyone that has made this such an amazing experience — @LeeGenier

Under his leadership, the team successfully moved from Edmonton to Saskatoon, becoming back-to-back National Lacrosse League champions.

The Rush have also become extremely successful in their short time in Saskatoon. SaskTel Place regularly sells out its 15,000-seat stadium.

As a result, lacrosse fever has also caught on across the city. In 2016, the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association saw growth numbers of 45 per cent.

It's still not clear what caused Genier and the team to part ways. Calls to the Rush and Genier were not returned.