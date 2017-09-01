CBC News has learned the final arguments in a sentencing hearing for the La Loche, Sask., teen who shot and killed four people and wounded seven others in one of the country's worst mass shootings are benig postponed.

The teen has pleaded guilty to the January 2016 shootings in the northern Saskatchewan village, but cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the crime.

The Crown has argued for an adult sentence in the case, saying the seriousness of the crime and the fact the killer was only a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday when he carried out the shooting rampage mean an adult sentence is appropriate.

The defence maintains the teen should be sentenced as youth, arguing he has shown remorse for his actions, and that a youth facility would be the best place for him to get treatment.

It's not clear why the hearing was postponed, but it was set to begin Friday morning.

The sentencing hearing has been stretched out over several weeks throughout the summer, beginning in May, continuing in June and then resuming briefly last Friday, until newly revealed evidence unexpectedly cut proceedings short.

That evidence centred around a letter by two expert witnesses responding to a Gladue report — which outlines factors in an Indigenous offender's life that may have contributed to their criminal history — and the diagnosis that the teen suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

FASD diagnosis will be argued

On Jan. 22, 2016, the teenager stalked through a school in La Loche, firing a shotgun. He killed teacher Adam Wood, 35, and teaching assistant Marie Janvier, 21.

He wounded seven others before eventually surrendering to police.

Earlier in the day, he shot and killed teenage brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the village.

A central question at this hearing is the mental state of the teen at the time of those crimes.

On Friday, the judge is expected to hear the findings of the Gladue report.

Two expert witnesses previously called by defence attorney Aaron Fox — psychiatrist Dr. Mansfield Mela and psychologist Dr. Monty Nelson — have signed a letter saying that evidence contained in that Gladue report supports their assertion the teen suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

The Crown prosecutor in the case, Lloyd Stang, wants to cross-examine those experts on Friday morning, prior to closing arguments.

Weeks of emotional testimony

The final arguments will come after weeks of emotional testimony in which the court heard a host of victim impact statements and a statement from the shooter himself.

'He and he alone is responsible for his acts,' says Phyllis Longobardi, the former assistant principal at the La Loche school. She was shot during the rampage. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Phyllis Longobardi, the former assistant principal at the school was shot during the rampage. She laid the blame for the shooting squarely at the feet of the young man.

"He and he alone is responsible for his acts. Not bullying, not suicide," she told reporters during the sentencing hearing.

"[The shooter] should not be allowed to live a few years behind bars and then be able to forget."

Later in the courtroom, the teen apologized to each one of his victims by name.

"'I am sorry I ruined your life and took your daughter away," he said to Janvier's mother, who was in court.

After his arrest, the teen told an RCMP investigator the Fontaine brothers had not been "part of the plan."

Two of the surviving adult victims have said they want the teen sentenced as an adult.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. A youth sentenced as an adult receives an automatic life sentence with no parole possible for 10 years.

After final arguments are heard, the judge will set aside another date for the actual announcement of her decision.