The teen who shot and killed four people and wounded seven others in La Loche, Sask., last January will soon be one step closer to learning his fate.

Lawyers in a Meadow Lake, Sask., provincial courtroom will make their final arguments at a sentencing hearing for the teen who carried out one the worst mass shootings in Canadian history.

Aaron Fox, the teen's lawyer, has argued the teenage shooter should be sentenced as a youth, not as an adult.

The Crown is asking that the teen — who was 17 at the time of the shooting but is now 19 — be sentenced as an adult.

The shooter cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the crime.

Guilty plea

In October, the teen pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

On Jan. 22, 2016, the teenager stalked through a school in the northern Saskatchewan community, firing a shotgun. He killed Adam Wood, 35, and teacher's assistant Marie Janvier, 21. He wounded seven others before eventually surrendering to police.

Earlier in the day, he shot and killed teenage brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in the town.

Four people were killed by the teenage shooter on Jan. 22, 2016, in La Loche (clockwise from top left): Marie Janvier, 21; Adam Wood, 35; Drayden Fontaine, 13; and Dayne Fontaine, 17. (Submitted to CBC/Facebook)

The final arguments come after almost two weeks of a sentencing hearings in which the court heard a host of victim impact statements and a statement from the defendant.

Phyllis Longobardi, the former assistant principal at the school who was shot during the rampage, laid the blame for the shooting squarely at the feet of the young man.

"He and he alone is responsible for his acts. Not bullying, not suicide," she told reporters during the sentencing hearing. "[The shooter] should not be allowed to live a few years behind bars and then be able to forget."

Later in the courtroom, the teen apologized to each one of his victim's by name.

"'I am sorry I ruined your life and took your daughter away," he said to Mary Janvier's mother, who was in court.

After his arrest, the teen told an RCMP investigator the Fontaine brothers had not been "not part of the plan."

Indigenous background a factor

Two of the adult surviving victims have said they want the teen sentenced as an adult.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. An adult receives an automatic life sentence and, under a new provision for multiple murders, can receive consecutive periods of parole ineligibility of up to 25 years for each victim.

At the request of his lawyer, provincial court Judge Janet McIvor ordered Gladue report on the shooter.

A Gladue report outlines factors in an Indigenous offender's life that may have contributed to their criminal history, and gives judges options to give offenders an alternative to jail time.

Fox said previously that things such as growing up without up should be factored into any sentencing decision.

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang says the list of those affected by the shooting is 'endless.' (CBC)

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang has consistently argued the teen should be sentenced as an adult. Stang has said given the youth's age — he turned 18 weeks after the shooting — and the seriousness of the crimes that an adult sentence is appropriate.

It's unclear when McIvor will make her final decision on how the teen should be sentenced.