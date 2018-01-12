Convicted sex offender Skipp Anderson will find out Friday whether he stays free until his sentencing hearing.

A jury convicted the Saskatoon nightclub owner Thursday night of sexual assault after a four-day trial. He surrendered his passport after the verdict, but was able to leave.

Friday morning, defence lawyer Brad Mitchell argued that Anderson should be allowed to stay free until his sentencing hearing, which is expected this spring.

Anderson is potentially facing a federal prison sentence.

Mitchell said that, as owner and operator of Pink Lounge and Nightclub, Anderson has considerable obligations and responsibilities that need to be put in order.

Justice Ron Mills, however, did not agree.

"He is now convicted, found guilty by 12 people who heard all the evidence," Mills said.

"He should have gotten his affairs in order before. It sounds like he didn't bother."

Prosecutor Tamara Rock said that Anderson has been aware of the trial for more than a year, "which is ample time to put his affairs in order."

The date for his sentencing hearing will be set Friday afternoon.