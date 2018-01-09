Robin Bellhumeur says he has had better mornings.

On Monday night, Bellhumeur's business, Hudson Bay Tattoo, was destroyed in a large fire in the town's commercial district. He received a panicked phone call from one of his friends telling him that his building was engulfed in flames.

"The front windows had blown out and flames were pouring out the front of the building," he told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"It was apparent at that point that it was a bad fire and there was going to be a considerable amount of damage."

Bellhumeur owns the building and says two other businesses inside were completely destroyed, including one packed with antique furniture.

"My business is fairly replaceable," he said. "But to lose an entire store of one-off antique furniture pieces is a devastating loss."

The aftermath of a large fire in Hudson Bay, Sask. (Submitted by Robin Bellhumeur)

As well, the building contained an apartment, which was also burned to the ground, leaving a senior citizen homeless.

"She now has to find a place to live," he said. "She had a lot of stuff that she had collected throughout her life that she had lost."

While RCMP confirm no one was hurt in the fire, Bellhumeur worries about the impact to the community.

"It's another missing building from our main block in our downtown core," he said. "Unfortunately, over the years, we've lost a number of these buildings."

It's still not clear how the fire started.

Hudson Bay is located 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.