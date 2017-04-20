A Big River, Sask., man accused of driving drunk and killing a five-year-old boy in a hit and run has pleaded guilty to a single charge.

Creedyn Starblanket died Aug. 16, 2016 while riding his bicycle alongside Highway 55, that runs through Big River. The town is northwest of Prince Albert.

Stephen Lalonde had originally been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death. He was also charged with driving impaired and three breaches of an undertaking.

Lalonde pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident while knowing that someone had been injured.

Ron Piche is his lawyer.

"At the end of the day, the Crown accepts guilty pleas to what they think they can prove," he said.

"The Crown had a reasonable likelihood of conviction (on failing to remain). The others, they didn't."

Lalonde was sentenced to two years less a day. Given his time served, his net sentence is 15 months.