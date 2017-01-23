La Loche Community School is closed today in memory of the four people who lost their lives in shootings just over one year ago.

Students are due to return to class Tuesday.

La Loche, Sask., mayor Robert St. Pierre said the village council declared Jan. 22 — the day of the shootings — a civic holiday. Since Jan. 22 fell on a Sunday this year, the day is observed today.

The school was also closed Friday after it received a threat, which was later found to not be legitimate.

On Sunday, a private commemoration ceremony was held in La Loche. St. Pierre said it "went over well" and is one more step along the healing journey.

La Loche Community School is closed today to commemorate the mass shooting there just over one year ago. (Jason Warick)

St. Pierre said he and other residents are tired from a busy week where attention was yet again focused on the village. They're looking forward to quietly getting to work on making life better in La Loche and the neighbouring Clearwater River Dene Nation.

On Jan. 22, 2016, a then-17-year-old fatally shot two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, in a La Loche home. The shooter proceeded to the school, where he killed teacher Adam Wood and teaching assistant Marie Janvier. Seven others were wounded.

The shootings devastated residents and captured the attention of the entire country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Brad Wall, Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde and others travelled to La Loche and pledged to help.

One year later, there has been some funding for a new friendship centre and other programs, but most La Loche residents say it's not enough.