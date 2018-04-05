RCMP charge Lafleche man in connection with string of alleged Sask. robberies

The RCMP has charged a Lafleche, Sask., man in connection with six alleged bank robberies and two alleged attempts that happened over a one-year stretch in southern Saskatchewan.

Robert Holden, 60, faces 13 charges, including six counts of robbery, 6 counts of wearing a disguise with intent and one count of unsafely storing a firearm. He was arrested in March.

The Regina General Investigation unit reached out to the public for help after the incidents, which happened between May 2016 and June 2017 in the communities of Pangman, Hodgeville, Holdfast, Glenworth and Central Butte.

Police released photos of a suspect, his face covered by a dark ski mask with small slits for his eyes, at the tail end of that time frame.

The RCMP released a Twitter video featuring Sgt. Kelly West talking about the charges against Robert Holden. (RCMP)

"Some investigations do take time," said Sgt. Kelly West in video released on Twitter.

The unit received "several tips that we were able to follow up on," West said in a press release.

Holden was in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday. He's next scheduled to appear on April 12.