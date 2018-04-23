'I'm just thankful:' La Ronge, Sask. family survives after truck crashes through house

A family in northern Saskatchewan is in shock and temporarily homeless, but thankful they were barely hurt after a truck crashed into their home and pinned them underneath in a basement room early Friday morning.

Crystal Charles lives at the Lac La Ronge Indian Band home, which is near a three-way intersection where drivers regularly speed through.

In January, a car plowed through the intersection, drove over Charles' family's fence and stopped only after rocking the house when the car hit the front steps. Luckily, there was no damage to the house at that time. That was not the case on Friday.

A loud bang

On Friday, Charles was upstairs drinking tea after 5 a.m. when she heard a loud bang and felt the house shake. Before the January crash, a noise like that would have made her wonder if the furnace blew.

This time, she immediately knew a vehicle had hit the house.

"But I didn't know it was that bad," she said over the phone, her voice shaking.

Crystal's father was kept busy putting out a fire on the truck while waiting for paramedics to come help rescue Raven and Alysha from underneath. (Davina Charles/Submitted) "I went running to my sister's room. When I walked through the door all I could see was a big truck where my sister and her daughters were supposed to be laying."

Charles' sister Raven, her six-year-old niece Chrissy and 19-month-old niece Alysha were all underneath the truck, either sandwiched between mattresses in the room they'd been sleeping in or trapped under rubble from the wall. They were unable to move.

Crystal Charles says she is still in shock over the crash. (Davina Charles/Submitted) Raven was able to push Chrissy out from near the tires under the truck but Raven's legs were pinned. While no one could see Alysha, who Crystal calls "baby girl," Raven could feel her nearby, trapped underneath rubble.

Within half an hour, paramedics, firefighters and Crystal's parents were able to move the debris to get Raven out. However, it took one paramedic tearing the wall down from outside to rescue Alysha. The baby's only injury was a bloody nose and a sore in her mouth.

"We were really amazed that they were walking and everything," Charles said.

"I'm just thankful that the kids and my sister are alive today."

Close call

Paramedics and police told Crystal that the placement of the mattresses is likely the reason they survived.

"It's been very traumatizing, not much sleep. Like maybe a few minutes of sleep and then you get flashbacks. So with my family, we're still pretty shocked about it," she said.

The family will be put up in a hotel by the Lac La Ronge Indian Band for now while repairs are underway, and Crystal said her parents and siblings, who all live in the home currently, are now looking for a new place.

"This one seems pretty dangerous to live in," she said.

Family believes drivers behind two crashes still on the run

The people in the truck, which RCMP have since said was stolen, ran away after the Friday collision. Crystal has a message for those people.

"Turn yourself in. It's better that we know that we're safe out there without anyone doing the same thing over again. Because they haven't found them yet. They ran away while were were trying to dig the baby out," she said.

The driver and passengers in the January crash also ran away, she said.

Car accidents have occurred at the three-way intersection on Lac la Ronge in the past, pictured in January after the first crash, but nothing so severe. (Davina Charles/Submitted) After the first crash in January, rocks were put up to try to protect the house from collisions but they proved ineffective on Friday, April 20. (Submitted/Davina Charles)

A man had been unconscious in the back, Crystal said, and when they couldn't easily get into the car they'd been worried about him. Crystal said she called paramedics before he was taken by police. Despite inquiring around the Lac La Ronge area, Crystal said her family still hasn't been able to find out who is responsible in either crash.

"I'm very angry, very angry at those people. They could have took three lives away from us," Crystal said.

La Ronge RCMP have put out a call for anyone with information on the crash to contact them.