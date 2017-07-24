A La Ronge, Sask., man last seen at a lake north of the community, and the subject of a ground and air search, was found walking on Highway 915 on Sunday night.

Andrew Charles, 51, was reported missing July 20.

He had last been seen at Sulphide Lake on July 17. A boat was found along the shoreline close to where he was last seen, containing all of Charles's equipment and gear, but he had not returned to his home in La Ronge.

A search began Friday that included RCMP, 14 Canadian Rangers, 20 volunteers from the Lac La Ronge band and four volunteers with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

Charles was found Sunday at around 8 p.m. CST walking on the road by a driver travelling Highway 915 south of Lynx Lake, which is close to Sulphide Lake.

RCMP said Charles was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration, but was otherwise OK.